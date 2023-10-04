Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on smoky Arkansas highway

From Region 8 News at Six
By Gray News staff and KAIT staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (Gray News/KAIT) - At least two people were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on an Arkansas highway that officials say was caused by low visibility due to smoke from a nearby field fire.

KAIT reports Cindy Murphy, communications director for Arkansas State Police, said as many as 15 vehicles were involved, including four commercial and 11 passenger cars.

Murphy said two deaths had been reported but there was no word on if anyone else was injured.

The pileup led to the closure of U.S. Highway 67 near Cash. Southbound lanes have since reopened, but northbound lanes were still closed as of Tuesday evening.

ASP confirmed a field fire with thick smoke caused low visibility along the highway, leading to the initial crash.

About three helicopters responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp
29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from Colbert County home
Debra Catledge was arrested on 15 counts of animal cruelty, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office...
GRAPHIC: Woman arrested after 29 horses found dead, around 45 dogs rescued from home, authorities say
The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is actively searching for the...
Murder suspect on the run, sought by authorities
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Telethon for Map Center and Mercy House
WSFA’s 2023 ‘Day of Dreams’ telethon happening today

Latest News

An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with murder in a shooting death that happened on Sept....
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
With Alabama College Presidents
Nonprofit, state leaders address education’s role in workforce preparation
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case