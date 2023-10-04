ADOC: Inmate assaults officer at Staton Correctional Facility

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate-on-staff attack was reported Wednesday at Staton Correctional Facility, according to Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division.

Inmate Okiemute Omatie, 28, is accused of assaulting a correctional officer following an altercation.

The reports states that the officer saw Omatie enter his room with a weapon, called for assistance, and ordered Omatie to drop the weapon. He refused and was chemical sprayed by the officer, causing Omatie to attack.

ADOC Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Omatie is currently serving a 20-year sentence for Arson I out of Etowah County.

