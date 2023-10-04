Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ADOC: Inmate assaults officer at Staton Correctional Facility

Suspect Okiemute Omatie is accused of attacking a correctional officer during an altercation...
Suspect Okiemute Omatie is accused of attacking a correctional officer during an altercation after refusing to drop a weapon and being chemical sprayed.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate-on-staff attack was reported Wednesday at Staton Correctional Facility, according to Alabama Department of Corrections Law Enforcement Services Division.

Inmate Okiemute Omatie, 28, is accused of assaulting a correctional officer following an altercation.

The reports states that the officer saw Omatie enter his room with a weapon, called for assistance, and ordered Omatie to drop the weapon. He refused and was chemical sprayed by the officer, causing Omatie to attack.

ADOC Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Omatie is currently serving a 20-year sentence for Arson I out of Etowah County.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with murder in a shooting death that happened on Sept....
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case
Tamia Lawson
Suspect in custody after leading Montgomery police on pursuit
The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is actively searching for the...
Murder suspect on the run, sought by authorities
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’

Latest News

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows; removes caps on yearly football signings
Garrett Jeremy Marks
Inmate who escaped from Loxley facility recaptured
The statewide fire alert and burn restriction the Alabama Forestry Commission issued last month...
Statewide fire alert continues for Alabama
The 2023 Fraud Summit will be held in Montgomery on Oct. 17.
WSFA 12 News sponsors 2023 Fraud Summit set for Oct. 17