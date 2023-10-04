Alexander City mourns Benjamin Russell supporter Johnny Nolen

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of people donned in maroon and white gathered at Martin-Savarese Stadium to remember Johnny Nolen, a longtime coach and avid Benjamin Russell supporter.

Nolen died over the weekend. Many people described him as a true servant to the community.

“Johnny had a heart of gold,” said Demetrius Fleetion, an Alexander City Schools paraprofessional.

Benjamin Russell High School defensive coach Bart Britton said Nolen will be remembered for his love for hot dogs, Dr. Pepper and sports, ranging from youth league basketball to Benjamin Russell High School football.

“He was a true Wildcat, and he was true Alex City. And these kids, most of them didn’t really know a whole lot about him. But they’ve grown up with him here, and he’s going to cheer for them whether they win or lose,” Britton said.

Nolen’s service resonated with close friends who say they hope to carry on his legacy.

“His life of happiness was based on how he could serve others, and our world would be such a better place if we all could learn from Johnny,” said retired coach Steve Savarese.

Nolen worked for Alexander City Schools in the child nutrition department.

