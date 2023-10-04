Chase of vehicle stolen out of Atlanta ends in Montgomery area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after a police chase on Interstate 85 North involving the Montgomery Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The chase happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the area of Vaughn Road and Eastern Boulevard when MPD attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle from Fulton County, Georgia. Officers pursued the suspect when he refused to stop.

ALEA continued the pursuit after the suspect left the Montgomery city limits on I-85. The chase ended when ALEA used road spikes to disable the vehicle. No one was injured.

The unidentified man was taken into custody with charges pending. No information was immediately available on charges he may be facing in the Atlanta area.

