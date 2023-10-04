Advertise
Earth’s average September temperature breaks records, early analysis says

According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global...
According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global heat record for the month by a record margin.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Washington Post reported early data shows September shattered the global heat record for the month by a record margin.

The average temperature for the planet for September beat the previous record for the month by more than half a degree Celsius.

It’s the largest monthly margin ever observed.

According to other data, temperatures around the world in September were at levels closer to what is normal for July.

The September records come after the planet’s temperature reached its warmest level on record over the summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

