Franetta Riley projected winner in Montgomery District 4 race

Franetta Riley is the projected winner of Montgomery's District 4 seat.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After months of campaigning, west Montgomery residents finally have insight into who will likely represent them in City Hall.

With seven out of eight precincts in, Franetta Delayne Riley carries the lead over Kahlia Bell.

Riley achieved a significant lead of 58.39%, with 1,183 votes. Bell received 41.61%, with 843 votes.

There are still provisional ballots that have yet to be counted, but it would take nearly 350 ballots to change this outcome.

Riley led a campaign largely centered on reviving the district. She said she wants to bring in more businesses and restaurants.

“I want to be out there to help us develop because I believe in reviving, rejuvenating and restructuring this area,” Riley said.

She also ran on eliminating eyesores like property blight and bad landscaping, further utilizing community centers and improving sanitation in her district.

Riley emphasized her desire to collaborate with Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed to improve the district.

