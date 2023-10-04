Friday’s fall front will bring big changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The dry weather will march right along today. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs once again in the upper 80s. Wind speeds will be easterly around 10 mph like yesterday.

More clouds will arrive tomorrow and stick around on Friday. Both today and tomorrow will still be entirely dry, then there’s a small 20-30% chance of showers on Friday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s tomorrow before coming down into the mid-80s Friday.

Rain totals between Thursday night and sunrise Saturday will be light in most places. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will remain low even as the clouds increase. That means our highs in the 80s will feel tolerable despite them being rather warm. The chance of showers Friday also exists Thursday night and Friday night as a cold front passes through Alabama.

Unfortunately, many of us will probably stay dry despite the front. This will likely result in more areas being included in some sort of drought category when the new Drought Monitor update comes out at 7:30 a.m. CDT Thursday.

It will be quite breezy all day Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

While there will be a lack of rain with the front, there will not be a lack of fall-like air. Temperatures will drop quite a bit behind it this weekend as highs fall into the 70s and lows plummet into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Saturday night and Sunday night will be the coolest with many areas slipping below 50 degrees.

Pair a breeze with those much cooler temperatures and it will truly look and feel like fall all weekend long! Saturday will be particularly breezy with speeds of 10 to 20 mph.

The weekend will feel like true fall in Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will moderate into the upper 70s and then the 80s next week with dry weather through at least Wednesday. The breeze we’ll have this weekend will disappear next week as high pressure edges closer to the Deep South.

