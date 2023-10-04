Gov. Ivey offers suggestions to address inappropriate children’s books in libraries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey wants to restrict funds for libraries that don’t adopt policies to require more parental supervision in libraries. It’s in response to scrutiny of what some people consider sexually explicit books in children’s sections.

Ivey asked the state’s public library service to look into the matter, but she says they can do better.

In a letter, Ivey detailed how she wants Alabama’s libraries to reconsider their membership in the American Library Association. The national group has been under attack in Alabama as of late for promoting policies some believe allow inappropriate books in children’s sections.

Ivey also asks, “What can libraries do to support parents in helping their children avoid harmful materials?”

To control certain content, Ivey recommends the Alabama Public Library Service take the following actions:

“Make state aid for local libraries contingent on the adoption of sensible policies to facilitate greater parental supervision of their children.”

“Require all expenditures of public funds to the American Library Association to be approved by the relevant governing authority in an open, public meeting.”

“Reaffirm local libraries’ ability to respond to parental concerns about sexually explicit or other inappropriate materials.”

At Andrew Foster’s library, kids 15 and under must be with a parent.

“Our goal is to empower those families to make that decision on what’s appropriate or not,” said Foster.

Read Freely Alabama responded to Ivey’s letter saying in part, “While discussions about literature and its impact are vital, it is equally crucial that the facts informing these debates are accurate. Persons in leadership positions are capable of making good policy decisions only if they have good information at hand.”

The group’s full response can be found here.

The proposed changes from Ivey are expected to be addressed during the November meeting for the Alabama Public Library Service.

The APLS is in the process of creating a new database where the public can submit books they deem inappropriate, but libraries will not be required to remove those books from shelves.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.