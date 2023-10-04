Advertise
Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

A Tuesday night shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
A Tuesday night shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuesday night shooting is under investigation by Montgomery police.

A spokeswoman said officers responded to the 00 block of Turner Place at about 8:40 p.m. where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released.

