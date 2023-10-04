Man seriously injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuesday night shooting is under investigation by Montgomery police.

A spokeswoman said officers responded to the 00 block of Turner Place at about 8:40 p.m. where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released.

