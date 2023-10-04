Montgomery City & County plan to help homeowners pay for critical repairs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery County Commission and City Council could help you repair your home with a new program to help low-to-moderate income families keep their homes in working order.

It’s called the “Critical Home Repair Program,” and it’s part of the Montgomery Thrive initiative. The city of Montgomery and Montgomery County set aside some money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help you pay for certain repairs as long as the job meets the requirements for the program.

For starters, the home has to be inside Montgomery County, the person applying for this program must own the home in need of repair, and your income must fall within specific guidelines.

The program will cover projects like roofing, painting, major electrical and plumbing jobs, heating and A/C, and wheelchair ramps, to name a few.

Two public meetings are planned to learn more about the Critical Home Repair Program. Wednesday’s meeting starts at 6:00 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Thursday’s meeting begins at the same time at Pintlala Baptist church in Hope Hull.

Learn more about the Montgomery Thrive initiative at https://montgomerythrive.org/

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.