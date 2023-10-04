Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery City & County plan to help homeowners pay for critical repairs

By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Montgomery County Commission and City Council could help you repair your home with a new program to help low-to-moderate income families keep their homes in working order.

It’s called the “Critical Home Repair Program,” and it’s part of the Montgomery Thrive initiative. The city of Montgomery and Montgomery County set aside some money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help you pay for certain repairs as long as the job meets the requirements for the program.

For starters, the home has to be inside Montgomery County, the person applying for this program must own the home in need of repair, and your income must fall within specific guidelines.

The program will cover projects like roofing, painting, major electrical and plumbing jobs, heating and A/C, and wheelchair ramps, to name a few.

Two public meetings are planned to learn more about the Critical Home Repair Program. Wednesday’s meeting starts at 6:00 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Thursday’s meeting begins at the same time at Pintlala Baptist church in Hope Hull.

Learn more about the Montgomery Thrive initiative at https://montgomerythrive.org/

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is actively searching for the...
Murder suspect on the run, sought by authorities
An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with murder in a shooting death that happened on Sept....
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Telethon for Map Center and Mercy House
Over $380,000 raised at WSFA’s 2023 ‘Day of Dreams’ telethon

Latest News

Public meeting on new critical home repair program
With Alabama College Presidents
Nonprofit, state leaders address education’s role in workforce preparation
Johnny Nolen, 55, passed away Saturday, Sept. 30
Alexander City mourns Benjamin Russell supporter Johnny Nolen
Telethon for Map Center and Mercy House
Over $380,000 raised at WSFA’s 2023 ‘Day of Dreams’ telethon