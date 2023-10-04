Montgomery police investigating Tuesday night shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in the 3800 block of Governors Drive.

According to MPD, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at about 11:45 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3800 block of Governors Drive in reference to a person being shot.

On the scene, investigators stated that they located an adult male who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released in connection with this investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.