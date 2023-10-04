Advertise
Montgomery police investigating Tuesday night shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in the 3800 block of Governors Drive.

According to MPD, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at about 11:45 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3800 block of Governors Drive in reference to a person being shot.

On the scene, investigators stated that they located an adult male who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No additional information has been released in connection with this investigation.

