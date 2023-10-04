Advertise
Nonprofit, state leaders address education’s role in workforce preparation

With Alabama College Presidents
(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has set a goal to get 500,000 Alabamians employed by 2025. A nonprofit and politicians are working with Alabama community colleges to help make that possible.

College presidents from across the state joined Alabama Possible Tuesday to hear about the future of education.

“We lag behind the rest of country in terms of labor participation,” said state Rep. Danny Garrett.

Alabama is the sixth poorest state in the nation. Alabama Possible and legislators say community colleges can help by having courses that cater to jobs in need of workers and future positions with the state constantly growing.

“They are really the gatekeepers in giving people access to maybe get the credentials or degrees they need to enter our robust workforce that’s here across our state,” said Alabama Possible Executive Director Chandra Scott.

Ivey signed new education and workforce training initiatives during this past legislative session. Those initiatives were part of her game plan that lawmakers on both sides said were important.

“Whatever it is that we need to do, we get it somewhere within our education system that the legislature funds,” said state Sen. Bobby Singleton.

College and university presidents said they were inspired by the information shared, along with hearing what other presidents are doing across the state.

“Our community college presidents, as well as our university partners, four-year college presidents, are always working together to determine what we can do in the best interest of the students that we serve and helping them to meet their goals,” said Lawson State Community College President Cynthia Anthony.

Since the Jobs Act took effect in July 2015, it has been used in economic development projects that have brought $22 billion in new capital investment and 40,000 jobs to the state. Around 6,000 of those jobs have landed in the state’s rural counties.

