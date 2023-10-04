Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan is the next Alabama municipality set to receive a Safe Haven Baby Box.

After a resounding yes from the city commission, the central office of the Dothan Fire Department will install a baby box in the coming months.

“If someone wanted to drop off a newborn, they could do it at the hospitals and the hospitals only,” said Fire Chief Larry Williams of DFD. “So, we started looking at other models across the country after children were left in undesirable areas, in which we had one recently in our own city.”

Chief is referring to 18-year old Jakayla Williams, who was arrested in September on capital murder charges for throwing her infant son in a dumpster.

“Now we can set up systems at the fire department that will allow us to accept those children,” said Chief Williams.

Whether or not Jakayla would’ve used a baby box if it were available is unknown, but the opportunity is inviting for other women who may not be ready to parent.

Lee Marshall, founder of the Kids To Love organization, says the circle city is one of the cities that would be marked as a major milestone.

“It’s been a target market for us since the very beginning,” said Marshall. “With its geographic location there in south Alabama and also so close to both Florida and Georgia state lines, we just felt Dothan would be a critical community to serve with a baby box.”

The boxes provide a no questions asked method for parents to surrender a child without consequences. Once received by the fire department, the child would be taken for a medical evaluation, then the fire department would help to turn the child over to the Department of Human Resources.

“We want to make sure we provide a safe way for a mother to be able to do that and make sure the health and safety of the child is maintained,” said Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba.

Two other baby boxes are planned to be installed at different fire houses after the first one is implemented.

Chief Larry Williams says the department received a $18,000 grant, which would cover the cost of the first box in full.

