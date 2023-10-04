Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sumrall highest paid coach in Troy’s history

Troy head coach Jon Sumrall reacts during the first half an NCAA college football game against...
Troy head coach Jon Sumrall reacts during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning, File)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy University’s Jon Sumrall is earning one million dollars this year, making him the highest-paid coach in the school’s history.

The figures from a USA Today database show Sumrall, in his second season as head football coach, could also receive performance bonuses of $780,000.

His salary is $175,000 higher than he received last year and $250,000 more than Chip Lindsay earned in 2021, his final year at Troy.

Sumrall led the Trojans to a 12-2 record in 2022, and the team finished 19th in the Associated Press rankings, its best FBS season ever.

His base salary is on par with other small school coaches, including Rich Rodriguez of Jacksonville State, Jim McElwain of Central Michigan, and Tim Beck of Coastal Carolina. It is higher than Kane Wommack of South Alabama.

Alabama’s Nick Saban is the highest-paid college coach in the nation, earning about $11 million this year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with murder in a shooting death that happened on Sept....
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case
The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is actively searching for the...
Murder suspect on the run, sought by authorities
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Tamia Lawson
Suspect in custody after leading Montgomery police on pursuit

Latest News

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders,...
NCAA approves smaller transfer portal windows; removes caps on yearly football signings
Johnny Nolen, 55, passed away Saturday, Sept. 30
Alexander City mourns Benjamin Russell supporter Johnny Nolen
Alexander City mourns Benjamin Russell supporter Johnny Nolen
Alexander City mourns Benjamin Russell supporter Johnny Nolen
Montgomery Catholic beats Brewbaker Tech in flag football
Montgomery Catholic beats Brewbaker Tech in flag football