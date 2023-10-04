Suspect in custody after leading Montgomery police on pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery police have taken a suspect into custody after being led on a brief pursuit Tuesday night.

According to MPD, at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Narrow Lane Road and East Sout Boulevard on a stolen vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

MPD stated that the pursuit came to an end with a two-vehicle collision in the area of Maxwell Boulevard East that involved the suspect and a marked MPD vehicle. There were no injuries in the collision.

With the assistance of ALEA and Maxwell AFB Security Forces, Tamia Lawson, 23, of Luverne, was taken into custody. Lawson has been charged with first-degree theft of property and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No further information has been released in connection with this ongoing investigation.

