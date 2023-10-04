Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect in custody after leading Montgomery police on pursuit

Tamia Lawson
Tamia Lawson(Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery police have taken a suspect into custody after being led on a brief pursuit Tuesday night.

According to MPD, at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Narrow Lane Road and East Sout Boulevard on a stolen vehicle. The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued.

MPD stated that the pursuit came to an end with a two-vehicle collision in the area of Maxwell Boulevard East that involved the suspect and a marked MPD vehicle. There were no injuries in the collision.

With the assistance of ALEA and Maxwell AFB Security Forces, Tamia Lawson, 23, of Luverne, was taken into custody. Lawson has been charged with first-degree theft of property and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No further information has been released in connection with this ongoing investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is actively searching for the...
Murder suspect on the run, sought by authorities
An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with murder in a shooting death that happened on Sept....
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Semmes man grasps for explanation after death of children in reported murder-suicide
‘I’m dead inside, and I’ve cried all weekend’
Telethon for Map Center and Mercy House
Over $380,000 raised at WSFA’s 2023 ‘Day of Dreams’ telethon

Latest News

Montgomery police investigating Tuesday night shooting
Morning Smile: Students from Alabama Christian Academy help support Ukraine residents
Montgomery City & County plan to help homeowners pay for critical repairs
Public meeting on new critical home repair program