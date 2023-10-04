Two meteor showers to peak in October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - October is a good month for those who enjoy meteor showers. That’s because there are two annual showers that occur in October -- the Draconids and Orionids.

These are not on the same level as the incredible Geminids or Perseids. They are, however, well worth your while this year. That’s especially true if you are an avid astronomy or meteor shower fan (like me).

The Draconids come first, peaking October 8-9. It won’t be a particularly active shower as rates are usually at or below 10 meteor per hour under a totally dark sky away from city light pollution.

What makes the Draconids great is they are best viewed before midnight. So you won’t need to stay up through the middle of the night to catch their peak. The best time to see them will be the evening hours of October 8th.

The best directions to look will be overhead and to the northwest. That’s where the constellation Draco will be found in the night sky before midnight. Let’s hope for clear skies!

The Orionids come later in the month, peaking October 21-22. The best time to view the Orionids will be between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. on October 22nd. It’s important to note the early morning hours of October 21st could also have a good show. If you’re feeling lucky try both nights!

Around 10 to 20 meteors can be seen each hour during the peak of the Orionid meteor shower under a clear, dark sky. So not a crazy high number of meteors, but enough to consider it well worth your time.

You’ll look towards the southeast to find the constellation Orion, which is the radiant point of this shower’s meteors. Here in 2023, the Orionids will peak while the sky is moonless! That helps the sky stay as dark as possible.

If you venture out to watch these showers I have some recommendations for you to increase your chance of having a good time...

Seek an elevated location well away from any city or town

Give your eyes 30 minutes to adjust to total darkness and avoid checking your phone

Take a blanket or two, pillows and some refreshments

Be patient and enjoy the show

