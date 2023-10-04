Advertise
WSFA 12 News sponsors 2023 Fraud Summit set for Oct. 17

The 2023 Fraud Summit will be held in Montgomery on Oct. 17.
The 2023 Fraud Summit will be held in Montgomery on Oct. 17.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is once again teaming up with the City of Montgomery and the Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama to sponsor the 2023 Fraud Summit, an effort to help protect people from a number of different scams.

This event is free and open to the public to come out and get detailed information on how to fight fraud. It takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Art, located at 1 Museum Drive in Montgomery. The event goes from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Those who want to attend are asked to RSVP at 334-625-2066 by Oct. 16.

Organizers say the summit will be a comprehensive look at some ways citizens can protect themselves from scams in the River Region. Experts from the Alabama Securities Commission, AARP, BBB, and the Montgomery Police Department will be available to talk with citizens on a number of topics including:

  • Cryptocurrency
  • Cybersecurity
  • Apartment scams
  • Grandparent scams
  • Messaging scams
  • ‘Pig butchering’ scams, in which victims are lured into digital relationships to build trust before cryptocurrency scams
  • Precious metals
  • Student loan scams
  • Online shopping scams
  • Police response to scams in Montgomery

Additional sponsors of the 2023 Fraud Summit include AARP, BankOn and the Alabama Securities Commission.

