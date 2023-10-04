WSFA 12 News sponsors 2023 Fraud Summit set for Oct. 17

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is once again teaming up with the City of Montgomery and the Better Business Bureau Serving Central and South Alabama to sponsor the 2023 Fraud Summit, an effort to help protect people from a number of different scams.

This event is free and open to the public to come out and get detailed information on how to fight fraud. It takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Art, located at 1 Museum Drive in Montgomery. The event goes from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Those who want to attend are asked to RSVP at 334-625-2066 by Oct. 16.

Organizers say the summit will be a comprehensive look at some ways citizens can protect themselves from scams in the River Region. Experts from the Alabama Securities Commission, AARP, BBB, and the Montgomery Police Department will be available to talk with citizens on a number of topics including:

Cryptocurrency

Cybersecurity

Apartment scams

Grandparent scams

Messaging scams

‘Pig butchering’ scams, in which victims are lured into digital relationships to build trust before cryptocurrency scams

Precious metals

Student loan scams

Online shopping scams

Police response to scams in Montgomery

Additional sponsors of the 2023 Fraud Summit include AARP, BankOn and the Alabama Securities Commission.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.