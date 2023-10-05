Advertise
‘Devasting’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County

A child was hit and killed while waiting for their school bus on Hwy 231.
A child was hit and killed while waiting for their school bus on Hwy 231.(WBRC Viewer)
By WBRC Staff and Reggie Kyle
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deadly crash involving a 15-year-old girl happened Thursday morning on Hwy 231 near the Blount County and St. Clair County line.

Sheriff Mark Moon confirms the teenager was hit and killed by a vehicle while waiting on a school bus around 7:50 a.m.

Student killed waiting on school bus in Blount County

The teenager was an Appalachian High School student, according to the St. Clair County Deputy Coroner.

Blount County Schools Superintendent released the following statement to WBRC:

The girl was a member of a migrant community of workers from Florida.

Workers come from Florida five months out of the year to earn money and return home. While working on the farm, it’s not uncommon for their children to be placed in local schools. Thursday was the last day working on a farm owned by a member of the Park Avenue Baptist Church in Oneonta, according to local church leaders.

“They are usually here from May and June, they were leaving this week back to Florida,” said the pastor of the family, Jesus Navarro.

Pastor Park Avenue Baptist Church will be feeding the workers Thursday evening to show them as much love and support as possible.

We will update this story when we have more information.

