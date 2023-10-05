‘Devasting’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office confirms a deadly crash involving a 15-year-old girl happened Thursday morning on Hwy 231 near the Blount County and St. Clair County line.

Sheriff Mark Moon confirms the teenager was hit and killed by a vehicle while waiting on a school bus around 7:50 a.m.

The teenager was an Appalachian High School student, according to the St. Clair County Deputy Coroner.

Blount County Schools Superintendent released the following statement to WBRC:

It is with a heavy and broken heart that we share the news of a devasting, tragic accident at a bus-stop this morning that took the life of one of our students at Appalachian School. This is certainly one of the most difficult things that our school and our community have had to face. Appalachian School is a close- knit community school that loves and supports its students and our thoughts and prayers go out to them. I want to thank our first responders, our community members, counselors and employees for their assistance with the families involved and with our students impacted at the school. Thanks for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support for the family, our school, and our community and please remember them in the difficult days ahead.

The girl was a member of a migrant community of workers from Florida.

Workers come from Florida five months out of the year to earn money and return home. While working on the farm, it’s not uncommon for their children to be placed in local schools. Thursday was the last day working on a farm owned by a member of the Park Avenue Baptist Church in Oneonta, according to local church leaders.

“They are usually here from May and June, they were leaving this week back to Florida,” said the pastor of the family, Jesus Navarro.

Pastor Park Avenue Baptist Church will be feeding the workers Thursday evening to show them as much love and support as possible.

