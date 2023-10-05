Alabama falls to 50th place on AARP long-term services, support scorecard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - AARP, a national senior citizen advocacy group, just released its 2023 long-term services and support scorecard where Alabama fell to 50th place. In 2020, Alabama previously ranked 48th place.

Alabama placed just in front of West Virginia, which ranked the lowest at 51st.

The group ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the state of nursing homes, home and community-based services, and the state legislation’s support of family caregivers.

As for why Alabama ranked so low, Jamie Harding with AARP said there are several key reasons. Some of them are, the ongoing staffing issues among healthcare across the board and the lack of community and home-based services.

Help At Home, a home health provider, just closed 13 locations across Alabama due to the state’s inaction with expanding Medicaid, resulting in 785 healthcare workers losing their jobs.

Harding said this situation highlights the key issues the state is facing with long-term care services.

“The departure of Alabama Help At Home is really an illustration of some of the issues, some of it goes to the fact that Medicaid reimbursements are too low for these services, some of it goes towards the fact that it’s a very difficult business to find and maintain employees in that industry,” Hardin said. “That’s a blow and it should be a wake-up call.”

Harding said another reason for the low score is the state legislature’s inaction to pass a caregiver tax credit. Harding said the state has more than 700,000 family caregivers who spend thousands of dollars out of pocket to care for their loved ones.

Passing a tax credit means those family caregivers would be reimbursed for the majority cost of caregiving.

“The legislature can certainly help us with the caregiver tax credit,” Harding said. “We can look at just overall reform of the way we look at long-term care and we think that’s kind of long overdue.

“This feels like this is an issue that’s growing into a crisis and nobody’s really paying much attention to it.”

The Alabama Nursing Home Association President and CEO Brandon Farmer released a statement regarding the scorecard, where he responded:

“Alabama Nursing Home Association members are focused on improving the lives of their residents and patients and providing rewarding careers for their employees. While we appreciate the AARP releasing this scorecard, we don’t think it takes into account all of the initiatives Alabama Nursing Home Association members are undertaking to improve and increase the long-term care workforce in our state. We worked with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) to develop nurse apprenticeships at every college that offers nursing degrees. This allows nursing students to work at nursing homes or other health care employers while in school. Our members, the Alabama Board of Nursing and the ACCS collaborated to create the Medication Assistant, Certified (MAC) license. This allows specially trained and certified caregivers to administer certain medications so nurses can focus on other tasks. More than 1,200 people have earned the MAC certification since it was established in 2021. The vast majority of our members offer Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training in their facilities and many have opened standalone nursing assistant academies. Our association operates a job board that exclusively lists jobs in nursing homes. We are also members of Care for the Aging, a national initiative to educate potential workers about careers in long-term care. It is important to note that more than five years ago, the ANHA was instrumental in creating the Integrated Care Network through the Alabama Medicaid Agency. This innovative program is working to increase the number of people who can be served in home and community-based services. Because of our proactive approach, nursing homes are able to better serve their communities and continue providing long-term care and rehabilitation services.”

