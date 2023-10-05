A cold front will bring some showers to end the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The unseasonable warmth and sunshine will be coming to an end very soon thanks to the first true fall cold front of the year. Today, though, will still be very warm in the upper 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

A chance of some passing showers exists this evening and tonight as the cold front gets closer. Not everyone will see rain tonight, and even if you do it won’t add up to much unfortunately.

Much colder air arrives this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

A mix of sun and clouds will be around tomorrow with highs in the lower and middle 80s. The front will push through tomorrow afternoon, which could spawn a few showers throughout the day. Coverage remains low around 30%.

Then comes the first shot of fall air for the weekend. Colder air will pour in Friday night thanks to gusty northwesterly winds up around 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 50s in most places Saturday by morning.

Those in South Alabama will be the last to see the colder air, so temperatures may start in the lower 60s on Saturday down there. Regardless of where you live it will be a much cooler day on Saturday as highs only rise into the 70s despite a good deal of sunshine.

Rain totals over the next 48 hours will generally be very light. (WSFA 12 News)

The breeziness will stick around all weekend, with Saturday being the breezier of the two days. Wind speeds will be 10 to 20 mph all day long Saturday, really making it feel like fall.

A pair of nights in the 40s will follow. Both Saturday night and Sunday night will feature upper 40s for many and mid-40s for the typically colder locations. The daytime on Sunday will be fall-like with high temperatures in the 70s under a sunny sky with a 10-15 mph breeze.

Saturday will be very breezy, with a breeze remaining Sunday and Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures moderate next week with 80s back starting Monday. Skies will start sunny next week before clouds increase by Wednesday. That increase in cloudiness could be the precursor to our next legitimate rain chance.

While it’s way too early to talk specifics, there continues to be forecast model support for a chance of rain late next week as an area of low pressure pushes in from the south. Stay tuned for more details on this because we definitely need the rain!

