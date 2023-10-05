Drought conditions expanding and worsening in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s no secret at this point that Alabama needs rainfall. Many locations, including Montgomery, have not seen measurable rain in nearly 20 days. Combine that with plenty of early fall warmth and the result has been expanding drought concerns.

Nearly all of Alabama is now either in a drought or very close to it. Just a few weeks ago much of the state was doing just fine and had no drought concerns at all whatsoever.

That’s how fast droughts can develop when the weather is hot, dry and sunny.

What has happened over the last 2-3 weeks is something called a flash drought or rapid onset drought. It’s exactly what you’d think based on its name. A flash drought occurs when low precipitation is accompanied by unseasonably high temperatures, high winds and/or a lot of radiation (sunlight).

Total rain in 2023 is just fine in Montgomery. The problem is the last month has been very dry. (WSFA 12 News)

Most of Alabama has seen very dry conditions, above normal temperatures, breezy afternoons, and ample sunshine since roughly mid-September. The result? Quickly expanding drought conditions from Mobile to Huntsville and all places in-between.

The flash drought occurring is different from a typical conventional drought because those are usually caused simply be a decline in precipitation. Nothing else has to happen for a classic drought to develop, just less-than-normal precipitation.

Regular droughts take time to settle in, whereas flash droughts develop in less than a month’s time. Flash droughts can last for a few months or even years. Regular droughts are usually long-lasting events with impacts felt for months to years.

The drought has expanded across Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

Since flash droughts settle in quickly they are often very problematic for agriculture and economies. The effects can be particularly significant in the agriculture department depending on the time of year.

If you’re looking for rain there isn’t much in our future. Some passing light rain is possible this evening, tonight and tomorrow. Otherwise it’s bone dry through at least next Wednesday evening.

As a result, the drought will likely worsen over the next week before possibly improving a little bit with some rain at the end of next week. We’ll continue monitoring that chance of rain as we get closer.

