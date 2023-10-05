Drought conditions in southwest Alabama affecting crops

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Most of Alabama is facing abnormally dry conditions due to the lack of rain.

Covington, Conecuh, Monroe, Clarke, Washington, Escambia, Geneva and Mobile counties are experiencing severe to extreme conditions, which have affected the ability to produce crops.

“Corn did OK because it got harvested a little earlier, but now cotton, soybeans, some of those commodities are really hurting” said Rick Pate, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.

Pate has already reached out to the federal government for help.

The United States Department of Agriculture has declared an emergency for that part of the state for farmers to get resources.

Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile and Monroe are the primary counties under the disaster designation areas.

Clarke, Butler, Covington, Washington and Wilcox are in the contiguous counties.

Pate said the mentioned counties would have to get at least half an inch to an inch of rain to see relief from the drought.

