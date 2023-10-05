Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police searching for missing man

Tommy Louis Mitchell, 69, has been reported missing.
Tommy Louis Mitchell, 69, has been reported missing.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Police are looking for Tommy Louis Mitchell, 69. A statewide alert says he may have a condition that could impair his judgement.

Mitchell was last seen in the area of Madison Avenue Wednesday afternoon. He was wearing a brown shirt and black pants. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 180 pounds.

Anyone who knows where he should call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-3844 or 911.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Lawson
Suspect in custody after leading Montgomery police on pursuit
An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with murder in a shooting death that happened on Sept....
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case
The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is actively searching for the...
Murder suspect on the run, sought by authorities
Sheriff: Alabama boy, 14, killed brother, had family ‘hit list’
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Flash drought conditions have caused damage to crops.
Drought conditions in southwest Alabama affecting crops
Keldrick Talley was killed in Montgomery's Ridgecrest neighborhood in January 2016.
Montgomery’s first murder of 2016 still unsolved
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has opened a civil rights investigation into a...
EPA to investigate whether Alabama discriminated against Black residents in infrastructure funding
Automotive supplier Samkee plans to start production in Macon County next year. Right now, the...
Tuskegee auto supplier hiring workers before opening