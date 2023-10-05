Montgomery police searching for missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person.

Police are looking for Tommy Louis Mitchell, 69. A statewide alert says he may have a condition that could impair his judgement.

Mitchell was last seen in the area of Madison Avenue Wednesday afternoon. He was wearing a brown shirt and black pants. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and around 180 pounds.

Anyone who knows where he should call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-3844 or 911.

