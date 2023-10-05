Montgomery’s first murder of 2016 still unsolved

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Keldrick Talley was gunned down in the Ridgecrest neighborhood in Montgomery just days into 2016.

It was Jan. 7, 2016, and Talley was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot. He was 27 years old.

His family said he was killed doing what he does best: helping others. Keldrick lived in east Montgomery and was driving back and forth across town, taking a co-worker home after work. His uncle, Rodney Talley, said his nephew had left work at Mobis and had been taking a man home in the Crescent Circle area every night.

Family members say Talley had a good job in manufacturing in Montgomery and saved his money to support his daughter.

“Keldrick was small in stature, and we always say ‘Keldrick’s heart was bigger than his body,’” Rodney Talley said. “I don’t think these people were his friends, but that’s the kind of person he was. If he could help you, he would.”

Rodney Talley said they believe money was the motive. The uncle said he thinks someone Keldrick trusted had set him up to be robbed.

“It’s our understanding that it had been a setup. When they wasn’t able to rob, there was shots fired. One lodged in the back of his seat, piercing his heart that caused his death,” he said.

This murder was the first murder of 2016. Montgomery police and forensics came to the scene that morning in January, but no one was arrested. Now, seven years later, this murder is still unsolved. Talley’s case file is now with the cold case unit.

“It was devastating for my entire family, but especially my nieces,” his uncle said.

He said he knows “the Talley” may have both good and bad connotations in the Montgomery area, but said Keldrick Talley was a good and hard-working kid.

“He didn’t deserve this. He went to work, and he did what he was supposed to do,” his uncle said, “I’m asking that people in the community please help us. We’ve always helped everybody else.”

As for Keldrick Talley’s daughter, who he worked so hard to support, she’s a teenager now. She’s 13 years old and says she wants to get into real estate. Rodney Talley said she deserves closure too.

“She don’t have a daddy to call to wish her a happy birthday. She doesn’t have a daddy to take her to school, and Keldrick would’ve done all those things. My biggest thing is to get some closure for my little great-niece,” he said.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Talley’s murder. Anyone with information can call in tips or leads anonymously to 334-215-7867.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.