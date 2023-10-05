Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student

Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - A search is underway for a man after the attempted abduction of a University of Virginia student on Wednesday, WVIR reports.

The woman managed to escape after she was dragged into a vehicle, authorities said. The vehicle crashed on Cabell Avenue after 9:30 p.m., hitting multiple trees and other automobiles.

Officers found the woman in the area of the crash scene, and she was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center.

James Robert Allen, 40, was identified by authorities as the suspect. Police said they do not believe Allen knew the woman. He is wanted on charges of strangulation and abduction.

Police urged anyone who spots Allen to call 911 and to not approach him.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Alabama boy, 14, killed brother, had family ‘hit list’
Tamia Lawson
Suspect in custody after leading Montgomery police on pursuit
Montgomery police investigating Tuesday night shooting
An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with murder in a shooting death that happened on Sept....
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case
Suspect Okiemute Omatie is accused of attacking a correctional officer during an altercation...
Alabama correctional officer hospitalized after inmate assault, ADOC says

Latest News

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks describe building homes alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood build houses with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials bring concerns about migration to Mexico meetings
A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal investigators, accused of having thousands of...
Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot
A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal investigators, accused of having thousands of...
Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot