Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ivey to deploy 275 Alabama National Guardsmen to southern border

Governor Kay Ivey, File Photo
Governor Kay Ivey, File Photo(Hal Scheurich)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Guard will deploy 275 soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday.

“Every state has become a border state under the current policies,” Ivey said, “and Alabama remains committed to being an integral part of the mission to protect our Southern Border.”

The announcement comes just over two weeks after the governor joined 24 other states in sending a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to reconsider his border policies and their impact on the states.

“Your administration can no longer ignore simple facts that threaten our citizens’ public safety and strain their public resources. Since you have taken office, there have been over 5.8 million illegal crossings at the southern border,” the governors’ Sept. 19 letter states.

“The Alabama National Guard always stands ready to protect our citizens, and I thank our 275 troops, as well as their families, for their important service to our country,” Ivey said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Alabama boy, 14, killed brother, had family ‘hit list’
Tamia Lawson
Suspect in custody after leading Montgomery police on pursuit
Montgomery police investigating Tuesday night shooting
Suspect Okiemute Omatie is accused of attacking a correctional officer during an altercation...
Alabama correctional officer hospitalized after inmate assault, ADOC says
An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with murder in a shooting death that happened on Sept....
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case

Latest News

A panel of federal judges has made a final decision on which of the three proposed maps Alabama...
Federal court makes final selection for Alabama’s 2024 congressional districts map
A child was hit and killed while waiting for their school bus on Hwy 231.
‘Devasting’: 15-year-old Appalachian H.S. student killed while waiting for school bus in St. Clair County
Gov. Ivey awards grant for child safety campaign
FILE - An ARC Automotive, Inc. manufacturing facility is seen Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in...
US government seems ready to order a recall of millions of air bag inflators for safety concerns