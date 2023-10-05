Tuskegee auto supplier hiring workers before opening

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Efforts are underway in Macon County to prepare the workforce for jobs coming to the area.

Automotive supplier Samkee plans to start production in Tuskegee next year. On Wednesday, it held a job fair with two locations in Tuskegee and two in Shorter. The goal was to connect people looking for employment with job opportunities.

“We pledged to Samkee that we would work our grassroots here to help get a pool of applicants for them for the jobs,” said Joe Turnham, director of the Macon County Economic Development Authority.

Turnham and other community leaders launched a project called People Get Ready to Work.

“The greatest investment is in human resource, human capital, and we’re finding that a lot of people are responding,” Turnham said.

“We want the people in the county to realize what the potential and the opportunities are,” said state Rep. Pebblin Warren.

Warren said job seekers often don’t know where to start with applications.

The job fair not only alerted them to the opportunities, it also helped them fill out applications.

“We can introduce resumes, we can help them know how to interview, how to dress, how to work in team efforts,” Warren said.

Both Warren and Turnham said these jobs have the potential to change lives.

“You can make enough money so you could not only pay your rent, but you can buy a house, you can buy your car, you can do things for your children,” said Warren.

“It’s a great opportunity, and it’s a great spirit in the community to do this,” Turnham said.

Turnham said the goal is to hire the first 30 positions for Samkee by Nov. 1.

Samkee will employ around 170 people total. The company hopes to be in full production by the end of next year.

