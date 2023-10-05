WSFA Anchor Mark Bullock to moderate ‘Policing in the Capital City’ discussion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Freewill Baptist Church will hold a panel discussion moderated by WSFA 12 News’ own Mark Bullock.

Monday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m., as part of National Faith & Blue weekend, Freewill Baptist church will host the talk, discussing challenges and potential solutions to crime-related issues facing Montgomery area communities.

Panelist will include:

Darryl J. Albert, MPD Police Chief

Daryl Bailey, Montgomery County District Attorney

Janice Richards, Associate Licensed Counselor

Keith Moore, Office of Violence Prevention Director

Questions can be asked live using FMBC’s Facebook page or submitted in advance to info@freewillMBC.org.

A Crucial Conversation - Policing in the Capital City discussion panel (Source: Freewill Baptist Church)

