WSFA Anchor Mark Bullock to moderate ‘Policing in the Capital City’ discussion

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Freewill Baptist Church will hold a panel discussion moderated by WSFA 12 News’ own Mark Bullock.

Monday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m., as part of National Faith & Blue weekend, Freewill Baptist church will host the talk, discussing challenges and potential solutions to crime-related issues facing Montgomery area communities.

Panelist will include:

  • Darryl J. Albert, MPD Police Chief
  • Daryl Bailey, Montgomery County District Attorney
  • Janice Richards, Associate Licensed Counselor
  • Keith Moore, Office of Violence Prevention Director

Questions can be asked live using FMBC’s Facebook page or submitted in advance to info@freewillMBC.org.

A Crucial Conversation - Policing in the Capital City discussion panel
A Crucial Conversation - Policing in the Capital City discussion panel(Source: Freewill Baptist Church)

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

