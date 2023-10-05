Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

X strips headlines from news articles

Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as...
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another change has come to X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Users will no longer see headlines for articles shared on the site because the site and app will no longer show them.

Without a headline, a post will lack context, but clicking on the image will link you back to the original site.

The new modification means media companies and publishers have to change the way they share content on the social media app.

X CEO Elon Musk says the change “will greatly improve the aesthetics”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Alabama boy, 14, killed brother, had family ‘hit list’
Tamia Lawson
Suspect in custody after leading Montgomery police on pursuit
Montgomery police investigating Tuesday night shooting
An unidentified 16-year-old was charged with murder in a shooting death that happened on Sept....
Montgomery teen charged in Sept. 10 homicide case
Suspect Okiemute Omatie is accused of attacking a correctional officer during an altercation...
Alabama correctional officer hospitalized after inmate assault, ADOC says

Latest News

Bystander video caught a FedEx plane skidding to a stop after a landing gear failure in...
RAW: FedEx plane makes emergency landing
A Florida man is accused of submitting an absentee ballot for his late father during the 2020...
GOP activist accused of signing absentee ballot for dead father in 2020 election
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England
File image
Drought conditions expanding and worsening in Alabama