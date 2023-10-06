Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Arise unveils priorities ahead of next year’s legislative session

Alabama Arise
Alabama Arise(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next legislative session is several months away, but policy experts at Alabama Arise are already thinking ahead.

The group outlined seven legislative priorities they want lawmakers to address:

  1. Adequate budgets for human services, including expanding Medicaid to make health coverage affordable for all Alabamians and protecting public education funding for all students.”
  2. Tax reform to build a more just and sustainable revenue system, including eliminating the rest of Alabama’s state sales tax on groceries and replacing the revenue equitably.”
  3. Voting rights, including no-excuse early voting, removal of barriers to voting rights restoration for disenfranchised Alabamians, and other policies to protect and expand multiracial democracy.”
  4. Criminal justice reform, including legislation to reform punitive sentencing laws and efforts to reduce overreliance on exorbitant fines and fees as a revenue source.”
  5. Comprehensive maternal and infant health care investments to ensure the health and safety of Alabama families.”
  6. Dedicated funding for public transportation to empower Alabamians with low incomes to stay connected to work, school, health care and their communities.”
  7. Death penalty reform, including a law to require juries to be unanimous in any decision to impose a death sentence.”

Alabama Arise Director Robyn Hyden said their main focus will be on health care.

“A lot of people can’t get to work or stay employed because they are not healthy. And the only way for them to have health coverage would be for Alabama to make the decision to expand Medicaid. And we think that our workforce would see the benefits of that tremendously,” said Hyden.

The 2024 legislative session is expected to begin in early February.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Alabama boy, 14, killed brother, had family ‘hit list’
A panel of federal judges has made a final decision on which of the three proposed maps Alabama...
Federal court makes final selection for Alabama’s congressional districts map
Keldrick Talley was killed in Montgomery's Ridgecrest neighborhood in January 2016.
Montgomery’s first murder of 2016 still unsolved
Governor Kay Ivey, File Photo
Ivey to deploy 275 Alabama National Guardsmen to southern border
Tamia Lawson
Suspect in custody after leading Montgomery police on pursuit

Latest News

A panel of federal judges has made a final decision on which of the three proposed maps Alabama...
Federal court makes final selection for Alabama’s congressional districts map
Governor Kay Ivey wants to restrict funds for libraries that don’t adopt policies to require...
Gov. Ivey offers suggestions to address inappropriate children’s books in libraries
With 7 out of 8 precincts in, Franetta Delayne Riley carries the lead over Kahlia Bell.
Franetta Riley projected winner in Montgomery District 4 race
A runoff election is happening Tuesday between Franetta Delayne Riley and Kahlia Bell.
Montgomery City Council District 4 election happening Tuesday