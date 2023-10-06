Alabama Arise unveils priorities ahead of next year’s legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next legislative session is several months away, but policy experts at Alabama Arise are already thinking ahead.
The group outlined seven legislative priorities they want lawmakers to address:
- “Adequate budgets for human services, including expanding Medicaid to make health coverage affordable for all Alabamians and protecting public education funding for all students.”
- “Tax reform to build a more just and sustainable revenue system, including eliminating the rest of Alabama’s state sales tax on groceries and replacing the revenue equitably.”
- “Voting rights, including no-excuse early voting, removal of barriers to voting rights restoration for disenfranchised Alabamians, and other policies to protect and expand multiracial democracy.”
- “Criminal justice reform, including legislation to reform punitive sentencing laws and efforts to reduce overreliance on exorbitant fines and fees as a revenue source.”
- “Comprehensive maternal and infant health care investments to ensure the health and safety of Alabama families.”
- “Dedicated funding for public transportation to empower Alabamians with low incomes to stay connected to work, school, health care and their communities.”
- “Death penalty reform, including a law to require juries to be unanimous in any decision to impose a death sentence.”
Alabama Arise Director Robyn Hyden said their main focus will be on health care.
“A lot of people can’t get to work or stay employed because they are not healthy. And the only way for them to have health coverage would be for Alabama to make the decision to expand Medicaid. And we think that our workforce would see the benefits of that tremendously,” said Hyden.
The 2024 legislative session is expected to begin in early February.
Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.