Alabama Arise unveils priorities ahead of next year’s legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The next legislative session is several months away, but policy experts at Alabama Arise are already thinking ahead.

The group outlined seven legislative priorities they want lawmakers to address:

Alabama Arise Director Robyn Hyden said their main focus will be on health care.

“A lot of people can’t get to work or stay employed because they are not healthy. And the only way for them to have health coverage would be for Alabama to make the decision to expand Medicaid. And we think that our workforce would see the benefits of that tremendously,” said Hyden.

The 2024 legislative session is expected to begin in early February.

