Annular solar eclipse to occur next weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rare annular solar eclipse will be visible here in the U.S. next Saturday, October 14th. These only happen once every one or two years, and they don’t always happen in the same areas.

An annular solar eclipse is a little different than a total solar eclipse. Annular solar eclipses occur when the moon passes in between the sun and Earth while at its farthest point from Earth.

Unfortunately Alabama will not be in the path of totality this time. That doesn’t mean you should just ignore it though. The partial eclipse that will occur in Alabama will still be worth your time.

An annular solar eclipse will occur on Saturday, October 14th. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s especially true because it will occur during the late morning and early afternoon hours on a Saturday. So in all likelihood most people will already be out and about.

For Montgomery specifically the partial eclipse will begin at 10:39 a.m. and end at 1:46 p.m. next Saturday. Maximum -- or “peak” -- eclipse will occur at 12:10 p.m. This is the time at which the largest portion of the sun will be covered up by the moon!

Since we’re only going to see a partial eclipse here in Alabama we won’t get to witness the really cool “ring of fire” look that will occur near the path of totality. Parts

of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Utah will be in the path of totality this go-around.

Still, Central Alabama will see 70% of totality, meaning the moon will cover nearly three-fourths of the sun at the time of peak eclipse. That will still appear very cool assuming Mother Nature cooperates.

Remember you cannot safely look directly at a solar eclipse (or the sun in general). You need to ensure you have proper protection for your eyes to avoid suffering eye damage.

This does not include sunglasses! You need special eclipse glasses, or welder’s goggles, to keep your eyes safe during an eclipse viewing. To ensure the glasses you purchase are legitimate, make sure they are made by companies certified as safe by the American Astronomical Society and NASA.

