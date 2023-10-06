Advertise
Carnival Spirit cruise ship arrives at new home in Mobile

fter a yearlong hiatus from the Port City, a cruise ship is back in Mobile.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a yearlong hiatus from the Port City, a cruise ship is back in Mobile this morning.

The ship is the Carnival Spirit, which arrived at the Alabama Cruise Terminal at 5 a.m.

Around this time last year, the Carnival Ecstasy made its final trip from Mobile. After the hiatus, the Ecstasy has been replaced by Spirit, offering five-, six- eight- and 12-day itineraries out of Mobile to destinations including Belize, the Bahamas and Key West.

Spirit has 600 balcony staterooms with additional amenities, entertainment options and enough space for up to 2,100 cruisers.

SEE ALSO:

