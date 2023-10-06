Advertise
Convicted Montgomery murderer arrested on rape charge

Tramaine Jovon Patterson is charged with a July 30 Montgomery rape.
Tramaine Jovon Patterson is charged with a July 30 Montgomery rape.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man who served time in prison for a felony murder conviction has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape, according to court documents.

Court filings state that Tramaine Jovon Patterson, 35, raped a woman in the early morning hours of July 30 at a Montgomery apartment unit, which filings indicated was Patterson’s home. Police were called and the victim received medical treatment, the filings noted.

Patterson was arrested by Montgomery police and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on the rape charge.

Patterson was one of three co-defendants previously arrested in 2012 for the murder of Devontay Patterson, 20, of Montgomery. The victim in that case was Tramaine Patterson’s younger brother.

Court filings indicate Patterson entered a guilty plea to felony murder in 2014. He was sentenced to a total of 20 years confinement with five in prison and 15 suspended, in addition to five years of probation. It’s unclear on exactly what date Patterson was paroled.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole for additional information.

