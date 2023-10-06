Advertise
Crocs releasing cowboy boots for ‘Croctober’

The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.
The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Crocs are going country in honor of the special month known by its fans as “Croctober.”

The iconic casual footwear brand announced Thursday it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

The company said the cowboy boot has been one of the most widely requested designs in the brand’s history.

They will be available online and in select Crocs retail stores beginning Oct. 23, also known as “Croc Day.”

The Croc boots will be available for a limited time.

The company will also be celebrating on Oct. 25 with the unveiling of a “Crocstellation” in the sky.

Visit Crocs.com to access the filter to enjoy it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

