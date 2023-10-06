Fall cold front brings a few showers today, much cooler air this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The combination of unseasonable warmth and sunshine has come to an end thanks to the first true fall cold front of the year. Today will still be warm in the 80s, just without much in the way of sunshine.

There is a 30-40% of some passing showers as the cold front pushes through. Not everyone will see rain showers, and even if you do it won’t add up to much unfortunately. Coverage will be highest early this morning and this afternoon into the evening.

A few passing showers are possible throughout the day today. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes the first shot of fall air for the weekend. Colder air will pour in tonight thanks to gusty northwesterly winds up around 15 to 20 mph. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by tomorrow morning.

Those in South Alabama will be the last to see the colder air, so temperatures will start in the 60s down there. Regardless of where you live it will be a much cooler day tomorrow as highs only rise into the lower and middle 70s despite mostly sunny skies.

Much colder air will be here this weekend with Saturday also featuring a stiff northerly breeze. (WSFA 12 News)

The breeziness will stick around all weekend, with Saturday being the breezier of the two days. Wind speeds will be 10 to 20 mph all day long Saturday, really making it feel like fall.

That breeziness isn’t all good though. Combined with a very dry ground and low humidity the wind will lead to critical fire weather concerns tomorrow. As a result, the National Weather Service has placed most of the region under a Red Flag Warning. Continue to avoid burning at all costs.

A pair of nights in the 40s will also accompany the shot of cold air. Both Saturday night and Sunday night will feature middle and upper 40s. By far the coldest air we’ve seen in a long time.

A chance of rain returns late next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The daytime on Sunday will again be fall-like with high temperatures in the 70s under a sunny sky with a 10-15 mph breeze. Temperatures will moderate next week with lower 80s back Monday and mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will start sunny next week before clouds increase by Wednesday.

That increase in cloudiness will probably be a precursor to our next legitimate rain chance. While it’s way too early to talk specifics, there continues to be forecast model support for at least a low chance of rain late next week. Stay tuned for more details on this because we definitely need the rain!

