Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.
You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night game highlights:
- Calhoun vs. Loachapoka [Watch highlights]
- Macon East vs. Edgewood [Watch highlights]
- Percy Julian vs. JAG [Watch highlights]
Friday night game highlights:
- Highland Home vs. Luverne
- Catholic vs. Montgomery Academy
- Sumter Central vs. Trinity
- Brantley vs. Georgiana
- Enterprise vs. Prattville
- St James vs. Alabama Christian Academy
- Pike Road vs. Park Crossing
- Auburn vs. Opelika
- Bullock County vs. BTW Tuskegee
- Benjamin Russell vs. Chilton County
- Reeltown vs. Lanett
- Selma vs. Marbury
- Dadeville vs. Beulah
- New Brockton vs. Pike County
- Charles Henderson vs. Rehobeth
- Morgan vs. Autauga Academy
- Valiant Cross vs. Fort Dale
Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.