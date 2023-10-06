Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night game highlights:

Friday night game highlights:

  • Highland Home vs. Luverne
  • Catholic vs. Montgomery Academy
  • Sumter Central vs. Trinity
  • Brantley vs. Georgiana
  • Enterprise vs. Prattville
  • St James vs. Alabama Christian Academy
  • Pike Road vs. Park Crossing
  • Auburn vs. Opelika
  • Bullock County vs. BTW Tuskegee
  • Benjamin Russell vs. Chilton County
  • Reeltown vs. Lanett
  • Selma vs. Marbury
  • Dadeville vs. Beulah
  • New Brockton vs. Pike County
  • Charles Henderson vs. Rehobeth
  • Morgan vs. Autauga Academy
  • Valiant Cross vs. Fort Dale

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Alabama boy, 14, killed brother, had family ‘hit list’
A panel of federal judges has made a final decision on which of the three proposed maps Alabama...
Federal court makes final selection for Alabama’s congressional districts map
Keldrick Talley was killed in Montgomery's Ridgecrest neighborhood in January 2016.
Montgomery’s first murder of 2016 still unsolved
Governor Kay Ivey, File Photo
Ivey to deploy 275 Alabama National Guardsmen to southern border
Tamia Lawson
Suspect in custody after leading Montgomery police on pursuit

Latest News

We're talking with Luverne High School's coach this week!
Kickin' it with the Coaches: Luverne High School
Friday Night Football Fever week 7 - Macon East vs. Edgewood
Friday Night Football Fever week 7 - Macon East vs. Edgewood
Friday Night Football Fever week 7 - Calhoun vs. Loachapoka
Friday Night Football Fever week 7 - Calhoun vs. Loachapoka
Friday Night Football Fever week 7 - Percy Julian vs. JAG
Friday Night Football Fever week 7 - Percy Julian vs. JAG