Millbrook police looking for parents of child found wandering alone

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police say a young boy was found walking alone outside Friday afternoon. Now they’re trying to find his parents or guardians.

Police say the boy, who they estimate to be around 3 years old, was roaming in the 2800 block of Charmwood Drive. He had a puppy with him and was wearing dark jogging pants, no shirt and Crocs shoes.

Police have been unable to find his parents or guardians so far. The boy has been safely at the police department while they look.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson said no one has reported him missing yet,

Police say the child is in good health, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources has been notified.

If you recognize the child, police ask that you call them immediately.

