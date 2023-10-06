Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Millbrook police looking for parents of child found wandering alone

Millbrook police are trying to find the parents of a young boy found walking alone.
Millbrook police are trying to find the parents of a young boy found walking alone.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police say a young boy was found walking alone outside Friday afternoon. Now they’re trying to find his parents or guardians.

Police say the boy, who they estimate to be around 3 years old, was roaming in the 2800 block of Charmwood Drive. He had a puppy with him and was wearing dark jogging pants, no shirt and Crocs shoes.

Police have been unable to find his parents or guardians so far. The boy has been safely at the police department while they look.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson said no one has reported him missing yet,

Police say the child is in good health, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources has been notified.

If you recognize the child, police ask that you call them immediately.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Alabama boy, 14, killed brother, had family ‘hit list’
A panel of federal judges has made a final decision on which of the three proposed maps Alabama...
Federal court makes final selection for Alabama’s congressional districts map
Keldrick Talley was killed in Montgomery's Ridgecrest neighborhood in January 2016.
Montgomery’s first murder of 2016 still unsolved
Governor Kay Ivey, File Photo
Ivey to deploy 275 Alabama National Guardsmen to southern border
Tamia Lawson
Suspect in custody after leading Montgomery police on pursuit

Latest News

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
Alabama Arise
Alabama Arise unveils priorities ahead of next year’s legislative session
Montgomery native Laurel Taylor wins Telly Award for song she wrote and sang about veterans
Montgomery-born musician wins Telly Award
Tramaine Jovon Patterson is charged with a July 30 Montgomery rape.
Convicted Montgomery murderer arrested on rape charge