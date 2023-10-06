Advertise
Montgomery-born musician wins Telly Award

By Judd Davis
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Laurel Taylor is living a dream. At the age of 18 she moved to Nashville to pursue her music career, but it all started in a small town in Alabama.

“I’m originally from Montgomery, but I lived in a small town called Tallassee,” said Taylor.

Her love for music started early.

“I took piano since I was like 6 or 7. I taught myself guitar. I play by ear,” she said.

Taylor appeared on “American Idol” by her early 20s and had a top 100 song on the gospel charts in 2018. Since then, she’s had quite a ride.

In just the last year she received quite an honor by winning a Telly Award.

“A Telly Award is when it comes to TV and film. It’s usually a placement of a song. It starts with an agency that basically picks the song for movies, series, Netflix, all these other streaming platforms,” she said.

The song that won the Telly is called ”Something to Hold Onto,” inspired by her time volunteering with veterans.

“I write with the veterans a lot, with their PTSD and their stories. And I wrote a song that was super-hopeful. I didn’t know what was going to happen to it,” she said.

Now her piece is the theme song for a docuseries called ”Intersections.”

From a little girl in Tallassee to an award-winning artist in Nashville, Taylor hopes this award is just the beginning.

“Boy, I ordered that award so quick. I put it on my shelf and I was realy, like I want another one,” she said.

Taylor said she’s looking forward to adding to that trophy case in the near future.

You can keep up with her on social media. She’s very active on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

