Mother of child wandering alone in Millbrook has been found

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police say they have found the mother of a child found walking alone outside Friday afternoon.

Police Chief P.K. Johnson said the the boy, who they estimated to be around 3 years old, was roaming in the 2800 block of Charmwood Drive. He was shirtless and had a puppy with him. He was taken to the police department while they tried to locate his parents.

Detectives soon learned the identity of the child’s mother. Johnson said she is making arrangements to meet with investigators.

In the meantime, the juvenile has been turned over to the Alabama Department of Human Resources until the mother has contact with law enforcement.

“Based on the information that we have at this time, it appears that the juvenile was left in the care of a teenager while the mother was at work. It appears that the juvenile was able to manipulate the door lock and exited the residence undetected,” Johnson said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.