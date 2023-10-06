New shopping center coming to Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in Pike Road will soon have more options when it coming to restaurants and retailers.

A new shopping center called Merry Corners is coming to the area along the southeast corner of Vaughn Road and Pike Road. Work on the property has already started.

“It is going to be five outparcels and about a 47,000-square-foot shopping center,” said project developer Charlie Trotman.

The Trotman Co. has already secured three businesses that will set up shop on the land and there are plans for more. The developers said this will include a 12,800-foot Baptist Health building.

The developers expect construction to be completed by fall of next year. After that, they anticipate businesses in Merry Corners to open the following spring.

The development sits across from Publix, another project of the Trotman Co.

“Pike Road is unique in the terms of the way they want to grow. The way we want to develop Pike Road is how the town and the people want to see fit,” Charlie Trotman Jr. said.

