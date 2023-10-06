Advertise
Pike County community reeling after teen allegedly killed by his brother

Members of the Pike County community are leaning on each other after a 17-year-old student was allegedly killed by his own brother.
By Julia Avant
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of the Pike County community are leaning on each other after a 17-year-old student was allegedly killed by his own brother.

Authorities say the 14-year-old suspect also wanted to kill other family members and planned a school shooting, but he was arrested before it could happen. District Attorney James Tarbox said the teen also made made “disturbing and threatening statements to multiple students.”

There was a higher police presence at Pike County High School Thursday following the incident.

Longtime Pike County resident Kelly Norris says the best way to move forward is through the power of words and prayer.

“Anytime you can come together as a community and reach out to heaven, you are going to see breakthrough,” she said.

Norris holds a prayer group through Remnant Church on Fridays. She extended an invitation to anyone in the community after the recent incident.

“A lot of people reaching out, saying, ‘Hey, we’ll come and stand in the gap. This is important. We need to unify,’” said Norris.

Church leaders from all over the county and even Pike County High School’s football coach will be part of a prayer vigil in Troy on Friday. It’s from 10-11 a.m. on the downtown square. At 10:20 a.m., volunteers will break out into groups to pray for specific schools.

Norris said it’s important to even pray for the 14-year-old charged with murder.

“Forgiveness because God forgave us first. He loved us so much and when he died on the cross, he said, ‘Father, forgive them for they not know what they do,’” said Norris.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the suspect has been transferred to a juvenile detention center.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

