State superintendent urges drivers to be mindful of school buses

The state school superintendent is warning drivers that passing school buses is against the law.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state school Superintendent Eric Mackey is warning drivers to be mindful of school buses after a Blount County student was hit and killed Thursday morning while waiting on the bus.

“The young lady in question, unfortunately was struck down in her own yard because a car went off the road into the yard while the bus was stopped,” said Mackey.

The tragedy points out the ongoing issue of drivers passing buses while they’re stopped to pick up or drop off children.

Alabama law states that cars and commercial vehicles are not allowed to pass school buses while they have visible signals, such as flashing lights or guard rails, indicating that they are receiving or discharging children.

Drivers who are on the opposite side of a divided highway are allowed to proceed with caution.

Mackey mentioned new school buses will have cameras that can catch those who violate the law.

“We will vigorously prosecute cases against people who drive past buses,” Mackey said.

The state superintendent said parents should also talk to their children about being aware of oncoming traffic while waiting for their school bus, adding the 15-year-old victim could not have done anything different to change the outcome of the situation.

