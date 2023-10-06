WSFA anchor Mark Bullock to moderate ‘Policing in the Capital City’ discussion
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Freewill Baptist Church will hold a panel discussion moderated by WSFA 12 News’ own Mark Bullock.
Monday, Oct. 9 at 6 p.m., as part of National Faith & Blue weekend, Freewill Baptist church will host the talk, discussing challenges and potential solutions to crime-related issues facing Montgomery area communities.
Panelist will include:
- Darryl J. Albert, MPD Police Chief
- Daryl Bailey, Montgomery County District Attorney
- Janice Richards, Associate Licensed Counselor
- Keith Moore, Office of Violence Prevention Director
Questions can be asked live using FMBC’s Facebook page or submitted in advance to info@freewillMBC.org.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.