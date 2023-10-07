Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama politicians react to conflict of Israel, Hamas

Israeli ambulance service says 100 dead in Hamas' surprise attack in southern Israel
Israeli ambulance service says 100 dead in Hamas' surprise attack in southern Israel(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - News of Israel unexpectedly being attacked by militant group Hamas Saturday morning inflicted the entire world. Leaders from across the globe are providing reactions to the attack, including those at home in Alabama.

Thousands of rockets were fired by Hamas where dozens of Hamas militant groups broke out of a blockaded Gaza Strip into Israeli towns, leaving nearly 200 people dead and 1,100 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is now “at war” with Hamas after a show of force that caught Israel off guard on a major holiday, Associated Press reports.

Alabama leaders provide their support for Israel following the attack:

“The heinous terrorist attacks on Israel — a great ally of our country — must be stopped,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a post on X. “Israel is a special and sacred place — a place that has personally impacted my own faith. We must pray for the people of Israel. Alabama stands with Israel, and so does all of America!”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of child wandering alone in Millbrook has been found
One man is dead and another is now under arrest, charged in the overnight homicide, according...
Man arrested after Friday night Montgomery homicide
Tramaine Jovon Patterson is charged with a July 30 Montgomery rape.
Convicted Montgomery murderer arrested on rape charge
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
A new shopping center called Merry Corners is coming to Pike Road.
New shopping center coming to Pike Road

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
One man is dead and another is now under arrest, charged in the overnight homicide, according...
Man arrested after Friday night Montgomery homicide
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
Recap of WSFA Day at Alabama National Fair
Recap of WSFA Day at Alabama National Fair