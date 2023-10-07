Alabama politicians react to Hamas attack on Israel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants sent shockwaves around the world, including Alabama. The attack has drawn widespread support for Israel in wake of the deadly strikes.

The Associated Press reports that without warning, Hamas militants fired of rockets and sent fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip. Israel retaliated with airstrikes, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying country is now at war.

While casualty reports vary, the latest numbers put at the death toll over 200, with at least 1,500 wounded, making this the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

The conflict has drawn almost universal condemnation of Hamas in Alabama and Washington, D.C., with many elected officials taking to X to express support for Israel. Here are some of their statements.

Gov. Kay Ivey:

“The heinous terrorist attacks on Israel — a great ally of our country — must be stopped. Israel is a special and sacred place — a place that has personally impacted my own faith. We must pray for the people of Israel. Alabama stands with Israel, and so does all of America!”

Attorney General Steve Marshall:

“Just weeks ago, I had the privilege of spending time in Southern Israel. It’s unthinkable to see the devastation that has occurred there at the hands of Hamas. America cannot ever compromise when it comes to our support for Israel & must hold accountable those who finance Hamas.”

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt:

“The barrage of terrorist attacks facing Israel by ground, sea, and air is unprecedented. I join my fellow Alabamians in condemning this heinous assault by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on innocent Israeli children, women, and men. Alabama and America stands with Israel.”

Britt also released this full statement:

“Alongside countless others across our nation, my family and I are praying for the people of Israel today. The barrage of barbaric terrorist attacks unleashed on Israel by ground, sea, and air is truly unprecedented in our time. I join my fellow Alabamians and Americans in condemning this heinous assault by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on innocent Israeli children, women, and men. Alabama and the United States stands with Israel – our greatest ally, friend, and partner.

“Israel has every right to defend itself and respond to these vicious terrorist attacks with overwhelming force.

“What the world is watching today is both tragic and foreseeable. Strength deters war, while weakness invites it. The Biden Administration since January 2021 has consistently empowered and enabled our greatest adversaries, including Iran – Israel’s sworn enemy.

“Make no mistake—the people of Israel are paying the devastating price for President Biden’s $6 billion ransom payment to Iran. That disastrous deal was announced by the Administration on the anniversary of 9/11, and now Israel is facing its own 9/11 at the hands of Iranian proxies. The Biden Administration’s appeasement put blood in the water, and now it has more blood on its hands.

“Peace will only come through strength. In the face of growing hostile aggression, it is past time for this Administration to hold our adversaries accountable. The stability of the region and world, the security of our own homeland, and the safety of our communities and families depends on it.”

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville:

“The Iran-backed terrorist attacks on Israel are completely unacceptable. Israel has every right to respond with force. The United States and Alabama stand firmly with Israel as they defend themselves against these barbaric terrorist attacks.”

In a separate post, Tuberville joined Britt in condemning the Biden administration, saying, “Last month, Joe Biden gave $6 billion to Iran. Now, Iran is waging war on one of our closest allies and murdering innocent people. Joe Biden needs to explain to the American people why he is handing over billions of dollars to supporters of terrorists.”

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell:

“I condemn in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack being perpetrated by Hamas on the people of Israel. There is no excuse or justification for such despicable violence. The United States stands with Israel and we offer our condolences to the families of those lost.”

Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter:

“For the past 80 years, Alabama has supported the nation of Israel, and we reaffirm our commitment today following the unprovoked surprise attacks launched by Palestinian Hamas militants. Alabamians continue to stand tall with our nation’s strongest and most loyal Middle Eastern ally, and our prayers of support go out to the Israeli military forces, the nation’s leaders, and all of those who lost family, friends, and neighbors to the senseless Palestinian violence. The Alabama Legislature has passed dozens of joint resolutions over the decades outlining our state’s bond with Israel, and our support for the nation, its people, and its continuing struggle to live peacefully in an often chaotic part of the world grows even stronger when events such as this occur.”

President Joe Biden spoke to media Saturday afternoon to decry the Hamas militants’ assault. He said Israel has “what it needs to defend itself.” He also said “this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage. The world is watching.”

Biden said he would keep in touch with Netanyahu, and intends to discuss the situation with Congress.

