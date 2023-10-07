ASU hangs on to defeat Bethune-Cookman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets welcomed in the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats for a SWAC showdown at ASU Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Hornets survived a late fourth-quarter push by Bethune-Cookman and went on to win 19-14 in front of the home crowd.

The Hornet defense couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game, forcing a quick three and out. Thanks to a short punt by Wildcat punter Anthony Frederique, ASU took over on the Bethune-Cookman 35-yard line and looked to get on the scoreboard quickly. After a 17-yard run by Ja’Won Howell, the Hornets found themselves in the red zone however, the Wildcat defense withstood the test and forced the Hornets to settle for a field goal.

The Wildcats answered back on the ensuing drive when they went 51 yards downfield and into the endzone. The touchdown came in the form of a seven-yard run by Jimmie Robinson III.

The remainder of the first half became a battle of the defenses. ASU had a chance to take the lead heading into the half but failed to convert on fourth and four from the Wildcat 21, turning the ball over on downs. The score at the half remained 7-3.

It didn’t take long when the second half kicked off for the ASU offense to find the endzone. Damon Stewart completed a 47-yard pass to Kisean Johnson on the open play of the half, and two plays later, he found Isiah Scott for 37 yards. Marcus Harris II capped off the drive with a one-yard run into the endzone, and the Hornets took their first lead of the game.

The Hornet’s defense made short work of the Wildcats on the following drive, and the Hornet’s offense came right back out on the field. Once again, Stewart was able to connect with Johnson for a big gain through the air. On third and long, Stewart connected with Scott for a touchdown to close out the drive, and the Hornets were rolling.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Hornets added a field goal to extend the lead out to 13 points.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats came to life. Starting on their own 30-yard line, Bethune Cookman moved 70 yards downfield with a balanced run/pass attack. They capped off the drive with a seven-yard Jalen Brown touchdown run to make it a one-score game.

On the ensuing drive, Demetrius Davis was looking for Jayce Medlock when Stephen Sparrow jumped in front of the ball to intercept it. Sparrow ran the interception back to the ASU 10-yard line, in prime position to take the lead late in the game.

ASU’s defense returned to the field looking for a big stop and got exactly that. They got to Simmons on first down for a sack and didn’t allow a single yard. The Wildcats went for it on fourth and goal from the ten-yard line. Simmons was looking for Tink Boyd, but James Burgess broke up the pass, and the Hornets took over on downs with 1:27 on the clock.

Despite the late push and almost costly turnover, the Hornets improved to 2-3 on the season in a game where the defense made a big statement coming up with six sacks and a huge stand late in the game. Star linebacker Colton Adams registered 13 tackles, a sack, and two tackles for a loss in the victory.

Next up for ASU is a trip to Jackson, MS, for another SWAC showdown with Jackson State University on October 14.

