First Alert: Cooler, dry & breezy this weekend

High temperatures will stay in the lower and middle 70s Saturday and Sunday
First Alert 12: Spotty showers linger tonight. Dry, sunny and breezy through the weekend.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front swept across the area and in its wake will be sunny skies, breezy winds and cooler temperatures both days this weekend. Making it feel more like autumn outside, as we move through the first full weekend in October.

Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 70s and winds will be quite breezy, sustained out of the north around 10 to 15 mph with gusts higher than that. Lows will be chilly, dipping into the 40s with the north wind sticking around.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect during the day on Saturday, the combination of dry air and breezy winds will result in critical fire weather conditions, outdoor burning is not recommended and should be avoided.

Sunday will be another fall feeling day. Highs will only warm into the 60s and 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest through the day becoming light to calm at night. Lows will again drop into the 40s Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday will almost be a carbon copy of the weekend, with plenty of sunshine during the day and afternoon highs climbing into the 70s. Lows during the night will creep back into the 50s.

A warming trend starts Tuesday and will continue through midweek. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will warm into the middle 80s. Clouds will also be more noticeable during this time period, and overnight night lows will hover into the 50s and 60s.

Long range forecast models indicate we could see more rain back into the First Alert forecast Thursday into Friday as our next system moves close to the region.

Right now, we are introducing low end rain chances both days, which could increase or decrease as we move closer to the end of the week.

Expect more clouds Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows hovering in the 60s.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

