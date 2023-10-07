Huntingdon falls on the road to Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WSFA) - Huntingdon traveled down the road to Jackson, MS, on Saturday, looking to make it five wins in a row when they took on the Belhaven Blazers. Unfortunately for the Hawks, things didn’t quite go to plan, and the Belhaven defense shut down Huntingdon all day long, and the Blazer went on to win by a score of 29-3

The Huntingdon defense started with a bang. Huntingdon’s Cameron Reynolds intercepted a Tim Johnson pass on the game-opening drive. However, the offense was unable to get a first down and punted the ball away a few plays later.

When Belhaven took over they went to the ground. Kolbe Blunt broke loose for an 18-yard run to keep the drive alive and a few plays later Blunt struck paydirt. He exploded for a 48-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Blazers the game’s first lead.

The offensive struggles continued for Huntingdon throughout the first half. On the other side of the ball, Belhaven continued to run all over the Hawks’ defense. They added two more rushing touchdowns before the half and carried a commanding 22-0 lead into the locker room.

Huntingdon looked to right the ship when the second half kicked off. The Hawks offense, fueled by Kahari McReynolds in the running game marched down the field into Blazer territory. The drive began to fall apart in the redzone, forcing the field goal unit onto the field. Will Edwards nailed the 32-yard attempt and Huntingdon was finally on the scoreboard.

From that point forward, the game turned into a defensive battle. It would not be until late in the fourth quarter that either team found the endzone again.

Huntingdon quarterback Carson Daniel lost the ball when he was sacked in the redzone and the Blazers recovered it on their own 18-yard line. The Blazer offense went to Blunt again and Blunt showed us why. He broke loose for a massive 57-yard gain. On the very next play, Blunt took down another chunk of yardage when he went to the air and connected with Jacobey James-Grace for a 16-yard gain. The drive was closed out with a 4-yard rushing touchdown by Devin Daniels and if the game wasn’t already out of reach for Huntingdon, it was now.

For the first time this season, the Hawks were kept out of the endzone, and it resulted in their second loss of the season. They will now look to bounce back this week as they prepare for a matchup next Saturday at home with Maryville College.

