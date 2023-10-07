Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man arrested after Friday night Montgomery homicide

One man is dead and another is now under arrest, charged in the overnight homicide, according...
One man is dead and another is now under arrest, charged in the overnight homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another is now under arrest, charged in the overnight homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the area of Duncannon Trail, located in the StoneyBrooke subdivision in east Montgomery, around 9 p.m. Friday where they found the victim.

Eighteen-year-old Montgomery resident Jalen Johnson died on the scene from a fatal gunshot wound, according to investigators.

An hour after opening a homicide investigation, police identified and arrested Carver Bradley, 18, also of Montgomery. He’s being held without bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of murder.

A motive for the deadly shooting was not immediately known.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother of child wandering alone in Millbrook has been found
Tramaine Jovon Patterson is charged with a July 30 Montgomery rape.
Convicted Montgomery murderer arrested on rape charge
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
Governor Kay Ivey, File Photo
Ivey to deploy 275 Alabama National Guardsmen to southern border
A new shopping center called Merry Corners is coming to Pike Road.
New shopping center coming to Pike Road

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas kills 40 in unprecedented, wide-ranging incursion into Israel. Netanyahu says ‘we are at war’
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
Recap of WSFA Day at Alabama National Fair
Recap of WSFA Day at Alabama National Fair
True Divine Baptist Church hosts Faith & Blue Basketball Game
True Divine Baptist Church hosts Faith & Blue Basketball Game