Man arrested after Friday night Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another is now under arrest, charged in the overnight homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the area of Duncannon Trail, located in the StoneyBrooke subdivision in east Montgomery, around 9 p.m. Friday where they found the victim.

Eighteen-year-old Montgomery resident Jalen Johnson died on the scene from a fatal gunshot wound, according to investigators.

An hour after opening a homicide investigation, police identified and arrested Carver Bradley, 18, also of Montgomery. He’s being held without bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a charge of murder.

A motive for the deadly shooting was not immediately known.

