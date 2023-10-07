Prayer vigil held for Pike County teen allegedly murdered by his brother

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike County community gathered in downtown Troy Friday to pray in light of a tragedy that tore through a local family this week.

A 17-year-old was fatally shot, allegedly by his 14-year-old brother. The young man is now charged with murder, and authorities say he planned to do the same to others.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been publicly released. The 14-year-old is currently in a juvenile detention center.

People from all different denominations and backgrounds gathered Friday to use their words in the power of prayer. Mothers held their children as they cried out for change during the vigil.

One of the attendees was Charlie Newman, who knew both teens.

“Watching their interaction between each other, you would have never suspected this this would have happened,” said Newman.

Newman knew both teens. He said the 17-year-old had been working on his farm, and the 14-year-old liked to fish on his property.

“This 17-year-old, who would have been 18 yesterday, he had character,“ said Newman. “It shook me to the core. God had put it in my mind that I needed to kind of check in with him because they had not been to the farm in awhile.”

Newman said he felt he could have done more but was moved by the support through this prayer vigil.

“The outpouring of the Holy Spirit was definitely present today,” he said. “This about God. This is not about us, this is not about who knew who. No fame, no glory. It’s about God.”

Newman said if he could ever speak to the 14-year-old suspect again, he would say, “If he by chance sees this, just know there’s forgiveness. Many in this world will not forgive him but God will.“

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

